Retired Police Officer Dies In York County Motorcycle Crash

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Chuck Fowler.
Chuck Fowler. Photo Credit: Facebook

A retired policeman has died in a motorcycle crash, according to the York County coroner.

Chuck Fowler, 55 of New Freedom, was riding in the 5400 block of Arnold Road in Manheim Township when he crossed into the opposing traffic lane, went into a wooded area and hit a tree.on Saturday around 4:54 p.m., says the coroner.

An investigation by the Northern York regional police determined that speed was the cause of the accident.

Fowler was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner’s office.

The cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

There will be no autopsy.

Fowler retired from the police force in June 2019 and was an avid Hunter, according to his Facebook.

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

