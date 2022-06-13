Recent HS Grad Dies Following Crash On I-83 In PA

An 18-year-old girl has died following a crash along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township—for an unknown reason—lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cobalt on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.

Reith was found at 1:11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, suffering from critical injuries as she “was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt” and was ejected from her vehicle, the coroner’s office says.

Despite life-saving measures, Reith died at Wellspan York Hospital at 6:50 p.m. that evening, according to the coroner’s release.

The time of the crash was not confirmed by the coroner’s office and it is unclear if Reith was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

There was no autopsy but a routine toxicology test was performed, according to the coroner’s office.

Pennsylvania state police in York continue to investigate this crash.

Reith recently graduated from Red Lion High School, according to her social media. She enjoyed singing, photography, and her dog, her social media shows. She previously worked at Hollister, according to her Facebook.

She is survived by her family, friends, and former classmates—some of whom have been sharing about their loss on social media, like Courtney Sipe who writes,

“Adrianna Reith you were my best friend in elementary especially in 3rd grade. We argued like sisters but always fought through it. We were always by each others sides till the day you moved out of central. You will forever be missed❤❤💔 to young to be taken away from us. You were just starting your new chapter in life and graduating. You will always have a place in my heart as my sister from another family.”

Her funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.