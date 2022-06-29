Puerto Rican Dad Of Two Boys Shot Dead In Head In York: Coroner

The 38-year-old man who died following a shooting— that also left a 14-year-old boy injured— has been identified by the York County coroner's office.

Angel Solivan, originally of Puerto Rico but most recently from the first block of West Maple Street in York City, was shot in the head near West Maple Street and Cleveland Avenue at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, June 25, according to an updated release by the coroner's office.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims— both of whom sustained gunshot wounds— and were taken to Wellspan York Hospital, according to a release by the coroner's office.

The boy is expected to survive but despite life-saving efforts, the man died at Wellspan York Hospital at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, the coroner's office says.

His cause of death was confirmed to be due to the gunshot wound and the manner was homicide, based on the coroner's autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, the release details.

Solivan was born in Solinas, Puerto Rico, he attended Gateway High School in Kissimmee, Florida, and studied at the University of Phoenix before moving to Pennsylvania, according to social media.

He is survived by his two sons, fiance, extended family and friends, his social media shows.

One of his cousins, Gilbert Ayala, has already posted about his passing saying in part that he didn't deserve this.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Detectives continue to investigate this homicide.

