PA Police Officer Who Served 3 Departments Over 30 Years, Vietnam Veteran Dies Suddenly

A Vietnam veteran and police officer who served his community in multiple counties for over 30 years died suddenly on Sept. 5, authorities say.

Retired police officer Ronald E. Stiles, 74, of East Hanover Township, served with the Carroll Township Police Department from July 2003 until August 2015, the department said in a release on Friday, Sept. 9.

During received numerous service awards and commendations during his 12 years of service including the Carroll Township Police Department Officer of the Year Award of 2009.

"Stiles took great pride in teaching the D.A.R.E. program to the students in the Northern York County School District," as stated in the release.

Prior to his time with the Carroll Township Police Department, he was an officer with the Latimore Township and York Springs police departments in Adams County. He was a member of the Pennsylvania National Giard and was a Vietnam Army Veteran, according to his obituary.

The Mechanicsburg native was also part of the Fraternal Order of the Police. Local residents and former colleagues will always remember him for his humor and personality, social media posts, and in his obituary shows.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jessie (Kautz) Stiles, his daughter Rhonda Jean Stiles, grandson Jonathan Spagnolo, and brother Frank Stiles.

He is survived by his children Sue L. Spagnolo (John R.) and Scott S. Stiles; brothers Richard Stiles (Deb) and Donald Paxton; grandchildren Jordan Spagnolo and Fiona Stiles.

His viewing will be held at Buse Funeral Home, 9066 Jonestown Road, Grantville from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022. His interment, with military honors, will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, the following day at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 East Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

