Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: All Lanes Closed As Box Truck Spills Load On US 30 In Central PA
Obituaries

Dad of Two Shot Dead In York

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Jacquez Brown (left) and Shahiem 'Mugga' Carr (right)
Jacquez Brown (left) and Shahiem 'Mugga' Carr (right) Photo Credit: York City police

A man both out on bail for felony charges and previously exonerated for murder has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Shaheim "Mugga" Carr, 27, of York, authorities say.

Jacquez Davon Brown, 26, of York, was arrested on homicide charges at a home in the 600 block Wheatfield Street on Sunday, July 11, York City police say. 

Carr had been found in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street at 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to a release by the York City police department.

Carr is survived by his two children, family, and friends, according to social media.

Carr was previously brought in by city police in 2020 for questioning about the shooting death of Willie Hicks but additional details on that case were not released.

Brown was previously charged in connection with the shooting death of Anthony "Tony" Wasilewski, 19, who was killed during a fight over a cellphone on July 20, 2011, according to the National Registry for Exoneration.

Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder on November 14, 2013 and was later sentenced to 50 years to life, according to the registry and court records. 

After multiple appeals claiming self-defense, he received a retrial, won his case, and was released on February 3, 2022, the registry details citing the court records. 

During the final appeal he was charged with two felonies Intimidate Witness/Victim - Withhold and Testimony, and Conspiracy - Intimidate Witness/Victim -Withhold Testimony, on January 27, 2022. He was granted bail for those charges on May 20, 2022, according to court documents. 

His court dates for those felony charges have been cancelled and/or rescheduled following Brown's arrest in connection with Carr's shooting death, court records show. 

Brown has been held in the York County Prison where he has been denied bail and his preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to court records. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.