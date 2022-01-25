Coroner IDs PA Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Along I-83 In Maryland

A man died at an area hospital following a single vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.

Clinton “Clint” Rice, 39, of the 2300 block of Glen Rock Road in Glen Rock, Springfield Township, York County, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at WellSpan York Hospital on Jan. 23 at 11:21 p.m., according to the release.

The crash occurred along Interstate 83 near Exit 36 in Baltimore County, Maryland, around 10:30 p.m., according to the release.

He was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI, when he lost control of the car of his vehicle and crossed the center median, reports WMAR.

He was partially ejected from the vehicle, which had left the roadway on the right and landed on its roof, the coroner says.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and has since been released from the hospital, according to the coroner.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, according to the news outlet.

A routine toxicology test will be conducted, according to the release.

The Maryland state police continue to investigate this crash, according to a release by police.

Rice loved his dogs, cars, motorcycles, RV-ing, and his family, as seen on his social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

