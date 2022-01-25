Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: MURDER FOR HIRE: NJ Political Consultant Admits Paying Out-Of-State Killers To Rub Out Ally
Obituaries

Coroner IDs PA Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Along I-83 In Maryland

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Clinton "Clint" Rice
Clinton "Clint" Rice Photo Credit: Facebook (Clint Rock)

A man died at an area hospital following a single vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.

Clinton “Clint” Rice, 39, of the 2300 block of Glen Rock Road in Glen Rock, Springfield Township, York County, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at WellSpan York Hospital on Jan. 23 at 11:21 p.m., according to the release.

The crash occurred along Interstate 83 near Exit 36 in Baltimore County, Maryland, around 10:30 p.m., according to the release.

He was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI, when he lost control of the car of his vehicle and crossed the center median, reports WMAR.

He was partially ejected from the vehicle, which had left the roadway on the right and landed on its roof, the coroner says.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and has since been released from the hospital, according to the coroner.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, according to the news outlet.

A routine toxicology test will be conducted, according to the release.

The Maryland state police continue to investigate this crash, according to a release by police.

Rice loved his dogs, cars, motorcycles, RV-ing, and his family, as seen on his social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.