York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York


Breaking News: Gas Leak Forces Building Evacuations In Red Lion
Coroner Identifies Driver In North Codorus Twp. Crash

Jillian Pikora
Terence Lehr with his grandchildren in 2019.
Terence Lehr with his grandchildren in 2019. Photo Credit: Facebook

A man has been identified as the driver and victim of Wednesday rollover crash in North Codorus Township, according to the York County Coroner.

Terence Lehr, 67 of 4000 block of Zimmerman Drive was the driver and only victim of the crash.

Lehr was a car lover and a former auto-mechanic, according to his Facebook profile.

He was a graduate of West York High School.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren.

Northern York Co Regional Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.



