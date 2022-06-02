Contact Us
Bloomsburg Student Calls 911 In Icy Fall That Killed 'Soulmate'

Cecilia Levine
Kyra DeStefano and Greg Anstine.
Kyra DeStefano and Greg Anstine. Photo Credit: Kyra DeStefano

A Bloomsburg University student from York County died when he and his girlfriend fell down an icy cliff on Feb. 4, 2022, authorities said. 

Kyra DeStefano of Lansdale called 911 from where she became stranded on partway down the cliff off of Sharp Ridge Road in Mayberry Township around 3:05 p.m., the Montour County Coroner's Office said.

Her boyfriend, Greg Anstine, had fallen further and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeStefano was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for care. She penned a Facebook post remembering Anstine as her "soulmate."

A GoFundMe page launched for Anstine's family had raised $14,200 as of Sunday evening.

"We all knew Greg for his character," the page reads. "He was a loving, caring, intelligent, and simply a great guy to be around."

Anstine was apparently a sophomore studying business administration.

Check back for funeral services.

