York School District Staff Member, Wife, Mom Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot At Park In York

A 47-year-old woman has died from a self-inflicted at a public park, according to the York County coroner.

The woman has been identified as Jennifer Beach Dettinger of Dallastown.

Jennifer Beach Dettinger. School District of the City of York

Dettinger was a step-mother to Tori Dettinger (mom of one boy and expecting another child), mother to 5-year-old Bobby and wife to Bob Dettinger, according to her Facebook profile shared by her extended family.

Bob, Bobby and Jennifer Dettinger in 2020. Facebook

She was loved by her friends, family and co-workers at the School District of the City of York, where she served as the human resources specialist, according to a "Where are they now?" alumni post by the district.

Dettinger had graduated from a district school, William Penn Senior High in 1991.

Jennifer Beach Dettinger in her 1991 senior portrait from William Penn High School. School District of the City of York

She went on to attend York College of Pennsylvania and graduated with a bachelor's degree in management with a concentration in human resources. She was the first person in her family to graduate from college.

She died at Kline's Run Park near Long Level Road in Lower Windsor Township on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m.

Her death has been ruled a suicide due to a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner.

The dates for any funeral services or memorials have not been made public.

