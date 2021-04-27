Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
York PD: $1,000 Reward Offered In Arson Fire

Jillian Pikora
York Southern Regional police vehicle.
York Southern Regional police vehicle. Photo Credit: Southern Regional PD Facebook

A $1,000 reward is being offered by York Southern Regional police for help finding a local arsonist.

Police have been investigating a series of arson in New Freedom Borough since the first arson event occurred in the Borough Nov. 2019.

The police are hoping the public can share information that will lead to an arrest.

In exchange for that information a $1,000 reward is being offered.

If you have any information you can submit tip through Southern Regional Crimewatch page or call police at 717-235-3944.

