York Co. Junkyard Owner Who 'Scammed People Out Of Their Hard Earned Money' To Pay $106K AG Say

A York County auto shop and junkyard has been ordered to pay $106,000 in restitution to customers, according to a release by the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Monday, Oct. 24.

The owner and operator Emeka K. Oguejiofor of Progress Auto Salvage Inc., located at 964 Rossville Road in Lewisberry, was charged with violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws.

Oguejiofor and his associates "accepted deposits and advance payments for consumers and failed to do the agreed-upon work," the attorney general's office states in the release.

"This junkyard and its owner scammed people out of their hard-earned money by offering rubbish agreements and never delivering the work," said AG Shapiro.

Eight customers testified against Oguejiofor and his business during a trial held from Oct. 11-14, according to a statement by Shapiro's office.

One consumer testified that they purchased vehicles from Progress Auto Salvage and had arranged for the company to ship the vehicles abroad. Progress Auto Salvage and Oguejiofor took $92,000.00 of the consumer’s money and failed to obtain the paid-for vehicles, as explained in the release.

Another consumer in York County testified that he purchased a frame for his truck and agreed to have Progress Auto Salvage install the part in February 2019. The installation dragged out for years, with Progress Auto Salvage giving many excuses, but in March 2022, the consumer voluntarily picked up his vehicle and noticed that not only was the part never installed, but the Progress Auto Salvage had also caused substantial damage to the truck and removed the catalytic converter, the release details.

The lawsuit was filed and litigated in York County Court of Common Pleas by Deputy Attorney General Merna Hoffman, who was assisted in the case by Senior Civil Investigator Jessica Nelson.

"This verdict should stand as a warning for all potential bad actors, rip off Pennsylvanians and you'll have to face off with my office in court," he continued.

The verdict awards $106,044 in restitution for eight customers and permanently prohibits Progress Auto Salvage and Oguejiofor from holding a junkyard and automotive dismantler and recycle license.

