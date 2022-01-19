Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Couple Sexually Abused, Filmed 3 Kids In ‘House Of Evil’
News

Woman In NC For Bible Camp Killed By PA Man: Police

Quincy Hannah
Quincy Hannah Photo Credit: Davie County sheriff's office

A 20-year-old woman visiting North Carolina for bible camp was killed a hotel room, according to authorities.

Police are looking for Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of York, Pennsylvania, in connection with the murder, according to a release by the Davies County sheriff's office.

Investigators were called to assist two other people whose cell phones were missing at the Days Inn motel in located in the 1500 block of Yadkinville Road in Mocksville, North Carolina on Monday around at 9:50 p.m., according to the release.

Suzannee Kauffman, 20, of Denver, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, was found dead in a room rented in Hannah's name, according to investigators.

"The death was not of natural causes," Davie County Enterprise record reports citing Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman. 

Kauffman was in North Carolina to attend a Bible camp in Iredell County, and was thought to be holding on to phones belonging to people she was traveling with, according to officials.

The phones were later located on the side of the road along with keys to an Acura, belonging to Kauffman, according to the release.

Her vehicle was later found in the back parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken located in the 1200 block of Yadkinville Road and Country Lane, according to the sheriff's office.

Hannah was last seen driving a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plate LRE 6319 and was believed to have been driving back to Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 336-751-6238, email Sheriff@dcsonc.com or leave tips on the website at dcsonc.com.

