Woman Dies 4 Months After Car Crash, York County Coroner Says

A woman has died four months after a two vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania.

Barbara A. Prendergast, 83, of York passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, at York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's office.

Prendergast had previously been struck on the passenger side of a vehicle at the intersection of East Market Street and Mt. Zion Road in Springettsbury Township on May 27 around 1 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

She sustained serious injuries and had remained in the hospital ever since.

A York native, she graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1956 and Jefferson School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1959, according to her obituary.

Prendergast was known as a volunteer active serving her community in the following roles:

Board member of the YWCA and St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

President of the Sustainers of the Junior League of York.

Chair of the Finance Committee for the United Way of York County.

Chair of the Board of the United Way of York County in 1993.

Medical Society Alliance volunteered at the local, state, and national levels, including serving as the first female President of the York branch in 1987.

Volunteered her time at WellSpan Hospital York.

Helped to establish the State Alliance's Medical Education Scholarship (AMES) Fund.

She has also been recognized for her leadership in developing the Alliance's AIDS Education program for Pennsylvania schools by Governor Casey.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Geraldine Staley, Norma Poe, and Charles Smith; and husband of 59 years, Dr. Michael J. Prendergast, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle A. Jacobsen, Kathleen J. Prendergast, and Susan J.P. Spence (Adam); Spence's sons, Michael, Gordon, and Andrew; her brother Ronald (Susan Smith); her brother-in-law and his wife, Herbert and Joy Poe.

A mass in her honor was held Friday, Oct. 8,at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 South Beaver Street in York, where she has been a member since 1962.

Her mass can be viewed here or on her tribute page on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "PMS Foundation—AMES Fund," referencing the Barbara Prendergast Scholarship on the memo line.

The donations should be mailed to The Pennsylvania Medical Society, 400 Winding Creek Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

