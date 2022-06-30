Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

‘Without My Kids, Tomorrow Wouldn’t Be Worth The Wait’ PA Sex Offender From Posted On Facebook

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Harrison Rineholt Jr.
Michael Harrison Rineholt Jr. Photo Credit: York County Prison; Facebook/Michael Harrison Rineholt Jr.

A central Pennsylvania man who was charged with possessing child porn for the second time on Tuesday, June 28, had a Facebook riddled with bizarre posts and photos.

Harrison Michael Rineholt, 48, of Pennsylvania and previously of Maryland, was on his last year of probation for possessing child pornography when he was caught sharing child porn online following a warranted search of his home in the 700 block of North Pershing Avenue in York, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

He was first convicted of child pornography possession when he was found with 351 images and 118 videos of children in 2012, court records show.

The same year he made the unusual Facebook posts.

The posts included him posing with guns, and confederate flags, and showing his bare, tattooed chest— there were also posts of young women.

Some were tame and the women were dressed as vampires.

But others are more unique showing a woman wearing underwear, and a shirt reading “1000 Corpses.”

Another is a barely clothed woman and the following quote is posted next to her, “Time to get a little wild and have a wild weekend.”

The most distressing one is just a quote reading “without my Kids, tomorrow wouldn’t be worth the wait and yesterday wouldn’t be worth remembering."

It doesn’t about to be about the children in the pornography but his own two children as he commented on his own post, “I love you two wish I had the chance to be in your lifes a little more than I am.”

Rineholt has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $200,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 1:30 p.m. on July 28, court documents show. 

Rineholt has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $200,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 1:30 p.m. on July 28, court documents show. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.