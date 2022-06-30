‘Without My Kids, Tomorrow Wouldn’t Be Worth The Wait’ PA Sex Offender From Posted On Facebook

A central Pennsylvania man who was charged with possessing child porn for the second time on Tuesday, June 28, had a Facebook riddled with bizarre posts and photos.

Harrison Michael Rineholt, 48, of Pennsylvania and previously of Maryland, was on his last year of probation for possessing child pornography when he was caught sharing child porn online following a warranted search of his home in the 700 block of North Pershing Avenue in York, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

He was first convicted of child pornography possession when he was found with 351 images and 118 videos of children in 2012, court records show.

The same year he made the unusual Facebook posts.

The posts included him posing with guns, and confederate flags, and showing his bare, tattooed chest— there were also posts of young women.

Some were tame and the women were dressed as vampires.

But others are more unique showing a woman wearing underwear, and a shirt reading “1000 Corpses.”

Another is a barely clothed woman and the following quote is posted next to her, “Time to get a little wild and have a wild weekend.”

The most distressing one is just a quote reading “without my Kids, tomorrow wouldn’t be worth the wait and yesterday wouldn’t be worth remembering."

It doesn’t about to be about the children in the pornography but his own two children as he commented on his own post, “I love you two wish I had the chance to be in your lifes a little more than I am.”

Rineholt has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $200,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 1:30 p.m. on July 28, court documents show.

