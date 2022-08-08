Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities
News

Two 'Suspicious Deaths' After Police Find Five 'Unconscious People' In York

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 600 block of West Locust Lane in York.
The 600 block of West Locust Lane in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Five people were found "unconscious" and two people have died under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say.

York City police were called to "reports of several unconscious people" in the 600 block of West Locust Street just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, according to a release by the department. 

Upon arrival, police found five unconscious people "in need of medical attention," as stated in the release. 

One of the victims, a 48-year-old man died at the scene, and a 37-year-old woman later died at York Hospital⁠— where the remaining victims were also taken, according to the police. 

"These deaths are being treated as suspicious in nature and detectives are investigating," police say. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City police in the following ways:

  • Through the CRIMEWATCH App.
  • www.yorkcitypolice.com.
  • Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org.
  • York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Daily Voice has reached out to the York County coroner's office for more details about the deceased, following us for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.