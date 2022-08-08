Two 'Suspicious Deaths' After Police Find Five 'Unconscious People' In York

Five people were found "unconscious" and two people have died under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say.

York City police were called to "reports of several unconscious people" in the 600 block of West Locust Street just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, police found five unconscious people "in need of medical attention," as stated in the release.

One of the victims, a 48-year-old man died at the scene, and a 37-year-old woman later died at York Hospital⁠— where the remaining victims were also taken, according to the police.

"These deaths are being treated as suspicious in nature and detectives are investigating," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City police in the following ways:

Through the CRIMEWATCH App.

www.yorkcitypolice.com .

. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org.

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Daily Voice has reached out to the York County coroner's office for more details about the deceased, following us for updates.

