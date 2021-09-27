Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Trucker Dies In Milk Tanker Rollover

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Carl Henson
Carl Henson Photo Credit: Facebook- Carl Henson

This time, it is ok to cry over spilled milk.

A Chester County trucker died when the milk tanker he was driving rolled over on Interstate 83, according to Pennsylvania state police in York County in a statement released on Monday.

Carl N. Hansen, 67, of Nottingham, Chester County died at Holy Spirit Hospital on Saturday around 4 a.m.

The tanker overturned along the northbound ramp for Exit 38 in Fairview Township.

Hansen was trapped in the cab.

He was conscious when police arrived but lost consciousness just before he was rushed to the hospital.

A witness who spoke with Hansen right after the crash told police that Hanson said his brakes had failed.

Milk spilled in the area and clean up went on for over an hour.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Henson attended Oxford Area High School, according to his Facebook.

He is survived by his wife and dog.

Details on his funeral and memorial service have not been released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.