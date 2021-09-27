Trucker Dies In Milk Tanker Rollover

This time, it is ok to cry over spilled milk.

A Chester County trucker died when the milk tanker he was driving rolled over on Interstate 83, according to Pennsylvania state police in York County in a statement released on Monday.

Carl N. Hansen, 67, of Nottingham, Chester County died at Holy Spirit Hospital on Saturday around 4 a.m.

The tanker overturned along the northbound ramp for Exit 38 in Fairview Township.

Hansen was trapped in the cab.

He was conscious when police arrived but lost consciousness just before he was rushed to the hospital.

A witness who spoke with Hansen right after the crash told police that Hanson said his brakes had failed.

Milk spilled in the area and clean up went on for over an hour.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Henson attended Oxford Area High School, according to his Facebook.

He is survived by his wife and dog.

Details on his funeral and memorial service have not been released.

