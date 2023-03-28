Truck Hanging Off Bridge When Driver Flees, York County Police Say

A bridge in York County is closed "for an indefinite period of time" after a driver crashed their truck— leaving the front end dangling over the edge— before fleeing the scene, police say.

York County Regional police officers where called to a report of "a vehicle into a bridge" in the 500 block of Wago Road in East Manchester Township around 4:48 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, according to a release by the department issued later that morning.

When officers arrived, they officers found the pick-up truck "partially hanging off the side of a bridge above a creek," as stated in the release. And, the driver was no where to be found, having fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Wago Road will be closed between Board Road and Gravel Hill Road indefinitely due to bridge damage, the police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.