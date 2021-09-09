Trio Pleads Guilty To Murder Committed As Teens In York County

Three York County residents have pleaded guilty for a murder they committed as teenagers, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Tysheem Santiago, 21, Montrice Gibson, 28, and Dazanie Gibson, 20, have all enter guilty pleas for their rolls in the death of Stefen Simmons, 20, on Jan. 6, 2019.

Simmons was shot in the front yard of a home along Oriole Circle in Chanceford Township, York County around 11:40 p.m.

Montrice and Simmons were in a car when Santiago approached with a gun and demanded money from Simmons, accordin to Pennsylvania State Police.

Santiago pulled Simmons out of the car and Simmons was shot during a struggle over the weapon.

The three guilty parties could face the following sentences:

Santiago faces 30 to 60 years in prison.

Maurice Gibson faces 25 to 50 years.

Dazanie Gibson is awaiting sentencing.

Dazanie Gibson was a teenager, just six weeks shy of her 18th birthday at the time of the shooting.

Gibson also was Simmons ex-girlfriend, according to York Dispatch.

She previously attempted to have her case transferred to juvenile court.

Their sentence has been scheduled for Nov. 1.

