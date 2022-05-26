Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
News

Trespasser Beaten To Death While Fleeing In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
200 block of West Jackson Street
200 block of West Jackson Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 35-year-old trespasser was jumped by a group while fleeing— he later died from his injuries, police say.

York City police were called to a report of a suspicious man on a property in the 200 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, according to a release by the department.

Before police arrived, a witness confronted the trespasser, who then ran off, police say.

But the witness alerted a group of "unknown individuals to stop the trespasser," as stated in the release.

The group halted the trespasser and beat him, the release details.

When officers arrived, emergency services were called. He was treated both at the scene and at Wellspan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

Detectives continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City police department in any of the following ways:

  • Email Det. Baez abaez@yorkcity.org 
  • Call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
  • Call York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219
  • Submit a tip here.

