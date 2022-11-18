Teen Mom, 2-Month-Old Infant Missing From York County

A 17-year-old girl and her 2-month-old baby have been missing from their York County home for weeks, according to a release by Missing Kids on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Sonia Choc Chub and her daughter Lizabeth Pop Chub, born on Aug. 25, have not been seen Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sonia is described as White with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet tall, and weighing 110 pounds.

Lizabeth Chub is about 1 foot tall and 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees either of these girls or has information about their whereabouts should immediately call 911, or York County Regional police at 717-741-1259.

