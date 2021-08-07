'SUSPICIOUS DEATH' Woman Found Dead On Street In York, Police Investigate

A woman found dead on a public street has prompted an investigation by York city police.

A 40 to 45-year-old unidentified woman was found dead in the 300 block of Rose Avenue around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

The circumstances of her death are thought to be suspicious.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

Call York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204 ‬‬‬‬

Call York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬.

