Suspicious Death Under Investigation In York County After Someone Didn't Come To Work

A co-worker noticed someone didn't show up to work on Wednesday morning and soon discovered they were dead.

Lower Windsor Township Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person at 1883 Craley Road around 10:35 a.m.

Police met a co-worker of the victim at the scene.

The victim had not shown up for work this morning, so their co-worker went to the house to check the welfare.

Upon arrival, the victim was found unresponsive, and police were contacted.

Lower Windsor Township Police responded to the scene along with EMS.

The victim was found dead in the home.

The York County Coroner and York County Forensic Unit were contacted for assistance.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, "but this appears to be a very unfortunate accident at this time," area police said in a statement.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.