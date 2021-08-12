Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Suspicious Death Under Investigation In York County After Someone Didn't Come To Work

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
1883 Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township.
1883 Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A co-worker noticed someone didn't show up to work on Wednesday morning and soon discovered they were dead.

Lower Windsor Township Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person at 1883 Craley Road around 10:35 a.m.

Police met a co-worker of the victim at the scene.

The victim had not shown up for work this morning, so their co-worker went to the house to check the welfare.

Upon arrival, the victim was found unresponsive, and police were contacted.

Lower Windsor Township Police responded to the scene along with EMS.

The victim was found dead in the home.

The York County Coroner and York County Forensic Unit were contacted for assistance.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, "but this appears to be a very unfortunate accident at this time," area police said in a statement.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.