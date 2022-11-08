Summer Lee Becomes The First Black Woman To Represent Pennsylvania In The US Congress

Summer Lee has made history by being the first Black woman elected to represent Pennsylvania in the US Congress.

Lee, a second-term PA State House representative of the 34th district, will fill the seat vacated— by Rep. Mike Doyle, who decided not to run for the seat for the first time since 1994.

She was announced as the projected winner of Pennsylvania's Congressional District 12 around 10 p.m. by the Associated Press, CNN, and WTAE.

Her opponent, also named Mike Doyle has conceded saying, "While we came up short in the 12th Congressional District I look forward to continuing to serve my neighbors in Plum and supporting candidates who share my values in future elections."

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey introduced Lee before her victory speech saying:

"What we know is that when we are going to make history, there are always going to be barriers that come up against us...And I am so proud of the work that everyone in this movement has done."

