State Police Called To Deadly Shooting In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, York County.
The intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, York County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATE: The identity of the victim has been released, you can read more about it here.

ORIGINAL: One person was shot dead in central Pennsylvania late Monday morning, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

State troopers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, York County on Monday at approximately 11:54 a.m., according to the release.

Upon arrival one person was found dead, according to the release.

"There is no threat to the public at this time and a person of interest is currently being held at the York Station," police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

