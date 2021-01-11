Stabbing At PA Halloween Party Lands Maryland Residents In Jail, Police Say

A stabbing at a Halloween party in Pennsylvania has landed three people in police custody, according to a statement released by police.

Northern York County Regional police were called to investigate a stabbing at a home in the 4300 block of Walters Hatchery Road in North Codorus Township on Oct. 31 just before 1 a.m., Lt. Gregg Anderson said in a statement.

A 23-year-old woman who was hosting the party told police, "A guest of the party became angry when she felt the females at the party were being video recorded while dancing," the statement reads.

The guest was identified as Juanita Allen, 22, of Essex, MD, according to the release.

Allen was asked to leave the party and an argument ensued outside of the home, police say.

Witnesses reported that Allen brandished a knife and started to swing it around the crowd that had gathered outside, according to police.

A 55-year-old woman from Baltimore, MD was cut in the right forearm, according to the release.

The woman was transported via ambulance to York Hospital, police say.

A 23-year-old man from Baltimore, MD was cut on the left shoulder during the same altercation, but he refused any medical treatment, according to police.

As police were arriving on scene Juanita Allen drove through the yard and fled the scene in a 2017 Nissan sedan, as stated in the release.

The police located her shortly afterwards on Cemetery Road, police say.

Allen was charged with the following, according to her court docket:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon (2 Counts)

M1 Possession Of An Instrument Of Crime With Intent

M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M3 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

M DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense

She was released on a surety bond for $25,000.00 in bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m., as stated on her court docket.

The investigation was continually interrupted by Damon Moore, 21, of Essex, MD, according to the release.

He did eventually go inside but when an officer entered the home to speak to the homeowner, Moore became loud and belligerent— attempting to fight the police, the release states.

Damon Moore was charged with the following, according to his court docket:

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce M Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use

S Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense

S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

He was released on a 10% cash payment of $10,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled with the same judge as Allen, immediately following her on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m., according to his court docket.

Ryan Reeves, 21, of Spring Grove, PA, attempted to pull officers away and prevent them from arresting Moore, so he was arrested for Obstructing Administration of Law, police say.

He was released on 10% cash payment for $2,500 in bail according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled on the same day with the same judge as Moore and Allen at 9:45 a.m., as stated on his court docket.

