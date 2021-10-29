Contact Us
Breaking News: Zayn Malik Called Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda 'Dutch Slut' In PA Harassment Incident, Reports Say
Speeding Central PA Motorcyclist Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash, Authorities Say

The intersection of Sherman and East Main streets in York.
The intersection of Sherman and East Main streets in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A central Pennsylvania man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night, authorities say.

The York County Coroner was called to a crash of a motorcycle into a vehicle at the intersection at Sherman and East Main streets around 10:30 p.m., according to the coroner's report.

The motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the vehicle, according to the report.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the vehicle flipped over, the coroner said.

The condition of the driver has not been released.

The motorcyclist was declared deceased at 11:11 p.m. and an autopsy has been scheduled, according to the report.

