News

SPECIAL DELIVERY: York Regional Police Help Deliver Baby

Jillian Pikora
York Regional Police Department SUV.
York Regional Police Department SUV. Photo Credit: York Regional Police Department Linkedin

Police in Windsor Township responded to a pregnancy call and ended up delivering the baby, says York Regional Police Department.

Officer Goodling and Corporal Phillips responded to the call around 4 a.m. on Monday.

They called for an ambulance but the baby was not going to wait for it’s arrival, so without medical assistance Cpl. Phillips delivered the baby.

When the ambulance arrived Officer Goodling drove it to the hospital so the medics could tend to the mother and baby.

Everyone is doing well, say police.

