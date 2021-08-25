Contact Us
Sinkhole Shutters York County Restaurant After Storm

Jillian Pikora
The sinkhole at Hardee's in York.
The sinkhole at Hardee's in York. Photo Credit: York County Office of Emergency Management.

A York County Hardee's tiny sinkhole became a big problem after heavy rains quickly collapsed the parking lot and part of the building last week, according to York County Office of Emergency Management.

The fast-food restaurant, located at Route 30 and North George Street in Manchester Township, was forced to close after the building was deemed unstable.

An emergency building permit was issued by Manchester Township to allow the owners of the restaurant to stabilize a wall that partially crumbled when the hole opened. 

Information on damage at the restaurant as well as throughout York County was gathered by county emergency management workers.

The information will be sent to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which will pass the information on to the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

The goal is to connect property owners with FEMA for potential financial support. 

If you have damage that needs to be reported you can do so using the county's damage reporting tool.

