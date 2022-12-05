Contact Us
SILVER ALERT: Missing Man Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
An 86-year-old man is missing from his home, according to Pennsylvania state police.

James Garrison was last seen in the area of Valley Road in Fairview Township on Dec. 5 at around 9 a.m.

He was driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with PA Registration YGF-2733.

He is derived as a White man, approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with White hair and blue eyes. 

He was last wearing a red plaid jacket, gray shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The state police believe Garrison may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Garrison is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

