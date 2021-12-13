Contact Us
York Daily Voice
'Significant Quantity' Of Drugs, Illegal Gun Seized By Police In Central Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Drugs and an illegal gun seized by police.
Drugs and an illegal gun seized by police. Photo Credit: York City police

A large quantity of drugs was seized from one home in central Pennsylvania, according to police.

Joseph Manuel Maldonado-Vallespi, 34, of York, has been charged with two felony charges for "Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver," according to his court docket.

York City Police Department and York County Drug Task Force, along with the assistance of the ATF and York County Sheriff’s Department, raided Maldonado-Vallespi's home on Dec. 8 on a warrant issued under the suspicion that he was selling of fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to a release by police.

The search yielded the following according to the release by police, all amounts are  approximate: 

  • 250 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin (powder)
  • 30 plus grams (over 35 bags) of crack cocaine
  • 133 bundles of heroin/fentanyl (over 1,300 bags estimated at 33 grams of heroin/fentanyl)
  • 23 bags of marijuana (estimated at 80 grams)
  • $2,800 in cash
  • CPX1 9mm handgun

Maldonado-Vallespi was remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Toluba on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

