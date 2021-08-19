Shootings Prevented! Multiple Gun Arrests Made In York

As shootings have been at record highs across the US, police across the country are working to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

York City police thwarted criminals from committing gun violence on three separate occasions in Aug., according to a report issued on Thursday.

York City police Patrol Division responded to a hit and run where the suspects were observed fleeing from the vehicle on Aug. 8 around 10:20 p.m.

Officers chased and arrested a known suspect with a stolen 9mm handgun.

The suspect was charged with firearms and traffic offenses.

Less than a week later, while conducting a Gun/Drug interdiction detail, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense on Aug. 13.

Upon further investigation, officers located a stolen .380 handgun in the driver's possession as well as a quantity of crack cocaine.

The suspect was charged with related weapons and drug offenses.

The following day, officers responded to a hit and run accident in the 300 block of Chestnut Street just after 9:30 a.m.

The responding officers observed people fleeing the scene.

Through a coordinated effort of the patrol division, the suspects were located and arrested.

Two handguns were recovered and both suspects were charged with weapons offenses.

