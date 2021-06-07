Shooting At York County Basketball Court Leaves Man, 20, Dead

A 20-year-old man is dead and another man has been injured following a fatal shooting in Manchester Township, according to Northern York County Regional police.

Police were called to the shooting near the basketball courts at Cousler Park at 1060 Church Road 9 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival police found a man in the parking lot who had been shot at least one time in the torso.

Police gave the man CPR and had him transported to an area hospital-- where he died from his injuries.

The York County coroner confirms the death of a 20-year-old man, whose identity has not been released.

A second victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

Police believe the victims were the intended targets, but they were over two dozen people in the park at the time of the shooting.

The investigation into this shooting is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or our tip line at 717.467.TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

