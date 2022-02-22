Shocking Assault Of Tow Truck Driver Caught On Dashcam (Video)

The shocking assault of a tow truck driver was captured on a dashcam and police have released the footage with the hopes that the public can help identify the suspect.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie walking up behind the tow truck driver, saying something and hitting him in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City on Feb. 16 around 1:25 p.m., according to a release by York City police.

The attacker then fled the scene in the red Nissan pictured, the police say.

This is being investigated as an act of road rage, but led up to the assault– including the words exchanged between the men is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in any of the following ways:

Submit a tip online.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.