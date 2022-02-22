Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Shocking Assault Of Tow Truck Driver Caught On Dashcam (Video)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Moments before the man in the black hoodie beat the tow truck driver.
Moments before the man in the black hoodie beat the tow truck driver. Photo Credit: York City police

The shocking assault of a tow truck driver was captured on a dashcam and police have released the footage with the hopes that the public can help identify the suspect.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie walking up behind the tow truck driver, saying something and hitting him in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City on Feb. 16 around 1:25 p.m., according to a release by York City police.

The attacker then fled the scene in the red Nissan pictured, the police say.

This is being investigated as an act of road rage, but led up to the assault– including the words exchanged between the men is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in any of the following ways:

  • Submit a tip online.
  • Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
  • Call the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.
  • Call the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.