Serial Bank Robber Nabbed, Police In Central PA Say

A 43-year-old man who robbed two banks in Central Pennsylvania was in police custody, authorities said.

James Bryant III is accused of showing a firearm and handing a note demanding money to the teller of the Citizens Bank on S. Baltimore Street in Carroll Township on Sept. 22, local police said.

He fled the scene but, officers were able to obtain a Maryland license plate from the blue Dodge Avenger that was captured in the footage at the scene.

Through investigation, the department was able to identify the owner of the vehicle, and subsequently the suspect of the robbery: Bryant, police said.

Then, on Oct. 5, Carlisle police responded to a robbery at a Citizens Bank in their jurisdiction.

Shortly after the robbery, PA State Police (Carlisle Barracks) located a blue Dodge Avenger displaying the same Maryland registration as the vehicle from the robbery in Dillsburg Borough.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver and passenger (James Bryant III) were both taken into custody. Evidence was located inside the vehicle to include money and a handgun.

Bryant was charged with several counts of robbery, assault, theft, terroristic threats and more.

Both suspects were being held in the Cumberland County Prison awaiting hearing dates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.