Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Serial Bank Robber Nabbed, Police In Central PA Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
James Bryant III
James Bryant III Photo Credit: Carroll Township PD

A 43-year-old man who robbed two banks in Central Pennsylvania was in police custody, authorities said.

James Bryant III is accused of showing a firearm and handing a note demanding money to the teller of the Citizens Bank on S. Baltimore Street in Carroll Township on Sept. 22, local police said.

He fled the scene but, officers were able to obtain a Maryland license plate from the blue Dodge Avenger that was captured in the footage at the scene. 

Through investigation, the department was able to identify the owner of the vehicle, and subsequently the suspect of the robbery: Bryant, police said. 

Then, on Oct. 5, Carlisle police responded to a robbery at a Citizens Bank in their jurisdiction. 

Shortly after the robbery, PA State Police (Carlisle Barracks) located a blue Dodge Avenger displaying the same Maryland registration as the vehicle from the robbery in Dillsburg Borough. 

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver and passenger (James Bryant III) were both taken into custody. Evidence was located inside the vehicle to include money and a handgun.

Bryant was charged with several counts of robbery, assault, theft, terroristic threats and more.

Both suspects were being held in the Cumberland County Prison awaiting hearing dates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.