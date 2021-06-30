Self-Proclaimed 'CrazyGal' Arrested On Animal Abuse Charges In Pennsylvania

A York County woman who once made national news for beating her husband when he tossed her brother's ashes has been arrested on animal abuse charges -- one week after posting on social media that her dog went missing, court documents show.

Crystal Rae Sheffer, 33, of Red Bank Road in Newberry Township, was arrested Thursday for neglecting and abusing at least one animal, including a dog.

The arrest followed an investigation in the 2000 block of Red Bank Road in Dover.

Earlier in June, Sheffer, who goes by @CrazyGal420 on Instagram, posted that her dog "Diamond" was missing. It is unclear if the report of the missing animal and the investigation are connected.

The Newberry Township woman has a history of assault and abuse with court records going back to 2017.

Among her previous charges is a guilty plea to a summary offense of animal abuse in 2020.

Crystal Rae Scheffer. Newberry Township PD

Her most infamous case, that made national headlines, was when she hit her husband in the head with a pane of glass after he threw her dead brother's ashes, on Aug. 8, 2018, as seen in USA Today.

In connection to her most recent arrest she has been charged with the following:

Neglect of Animals (M3)

Confinement of Animal within Premises of Owner (M3)

Vaccination Against Rabies (S)

Application of Dog License (S)

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.