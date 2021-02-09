SEEN HIM? York Man Wanted For Strangling Woman, Tossing Her Around Kitchen By Neck

A man is wanted in York County after a violent domestic assault incident, according to Carroll Township Police.

Police were called to a report of physical abuse in the first block of South Baltimore Street in Franklintown Borough on Tuesday around 5:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they were informed that Akeem Settle, 29, of Franklintown, had grabbed a woman by the neck and applied pressure to the point that she could not breathe.

The woman also described being “tossed around the kitchen by the neck,” according to a statement released by police.

Settle fled the residence prior to the arrival of police

A warrant has been issued for Akeem Settle.

He has been charged with the following:

F1 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck

M2 Simple Assault

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Settle is asked to Carroll Township police.

