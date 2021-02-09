Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

SEEN HIM? York Man Wanted For Strangling Woman, Tossing Her Around Kitchen By Neck

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Akeem Settle.
Akeem Settle. Photo Credit: Carroll Township Police

A man is wanted in York County after a violent domestic assault incident, according to Carroll Township Police.

Police were called to a report of physical abuse in the first block of South Baltimore Street in Franklintown Borough on Tuesday around 5:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they were informed that Akeem Settle, 29, of Franklintown, had grabbed a woman by the neck and applied pressure to the point that she could not breathe.

The woman also described being “tossed around the kitchen by the neck,” according to a statement released by police.

Settle fled the residence prior to the arrival of police

A warrant has been issued for Akeem Settle.

He has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Settle is asked to Carroll Township police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.