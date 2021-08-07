SEEN HIM? Grocery Store Attempted Rapist Wanted By Police In York

A man in York is wanted by police for attempted to rape a woman at a grocery store in York.

Police are asking for assistance identifying and locating the man in the photograph.

He is a suspect in a sexual assault and attempted rape at the Giant grocery store on Pauline Drive in York Township in the early evening of July 7.

He approached the victim, made sexual comments and then tried to force himself on her, according to police.

It is unclear if this was in a public area of the grocery store.

The man fled the store on a bicycle.

The victim told police she did not know him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, York County Crime Stoppers 717-755-TIPS(0477) or 1-800-722-0991. The YAPD office is 717-741-1259.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.