School Bus In York County Involved In Crash With Students Onboard

A school bus was involved in a crash in Hopewell Township while on its morning route, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The South Eastern School District bus was carrying 17 students when it was involved in a crash at the intersection of Kilgore and Draco roads.

Crews arrived at the scene just after 8:30 a.m. and cleared the area in about one hour.

One student suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Sixteen students were taking to school on time and the injured student was released to their parents, according to dispatch.

