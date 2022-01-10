Road Rage Killing: Fight Between Two Men At Central Pa Intersection Turns Deadly, Police Say

A fight between two men in their 50s ended when one of them died, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

The preliminary investigation into this incident has revealed that James Anthony Lynch, 57, of New Freedom, and an unnamed 51-year-old man, who knew each other "engaged in a verbal altercation" at the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township on Monday at approximately 11:54 a.m., according to the updated release.

Both men were carrying firearms during this altercation and a single shot was fired from inside a vehicle-- striking Lynch.

Lifesaving measures were made by emergency medical services but Lynch died at the scene.

The other man remains at York Station and is cooperating with this investigation, according to police.

