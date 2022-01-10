Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Road Rage Killing: Fight Between Two Men At Central Pa Intersection Turns Deadly, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, York County.
The intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, York County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A fight between two men in their 50s ended when one of them died, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

The preliminary investigation into this incident has revealed that James Anthony Lynch, 57, of New Freedom, and an unnamed 51-year-old man, who knew each other "engaged in a verbal altercation" at the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township on Monday at approximately 11:54 a.m., according to the updated release. 

Both men were carrying firearms during this altercation and a single shot was fired from inside a vehicle-- striking Lynch.

Lifesaving measures were made by emergency medical services but Lynch died at the scene.

The other man remains at York Station and is cooperating with this investigation, according to police.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.