Police Shoot Man On Lawn Mower In Chest York County: Authorities

An officer involved shooting in York County is under investigation authorities told Daily Voice.

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Pamadeva Road in Heidelberg Township a just after midnight on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, authorities confirmed.

A man was supposedly riding a lawn mower using a pipe or bat to destroy property when he was shot in the chest by police, authorities told Daily Voice.

The man was airlifted from the scene, authorities said.

The shooting involved Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Additional details have not been officially released by NYCRPD or PSP.

