Police Incident At PA, MD Line Linked To Kidnapped Girls, Authorities Say

A police incident at the Pennsylvania and Maryland line may involve Robert Vicosa, who kidnapped his daughters earlier this week, according authorities

Vicosa and Tia Bynum has been on the with Vicosa’s daughters, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, after purportedly abducting them from their York County home, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Vicosa has been captured or found diead after possibly been shot and one of the two daughters he kidnapped has died, but police have not confirmed this.

The police incident is in the area of Midvale Road and Ringgold Pike just south of the Pennyslvania an Maryland and it began just after 3 p.m. according to Pennsylvania state trooper Megan Ammerman.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Vicosa was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Maryland Police have not issued a statement on this but say a Public Information Officer is in the area and will release a statement on Thursday night.

A video of the scene of the crash and an article stating Vicosa was found died inside the vehicle was post on WJZ's website.

There is no word on any injuries in this crash but ambulances leaving the area were not rushing, according to multiple news outlets in the area.

It is unclear what role Tia Bynum played in this incident or if she has been captured.

