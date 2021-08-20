Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

'Pillar Of The Community' Mourned By Police In York County

Jillian Pikora
Carole Canonico.
Carole Canonico. Photo Credit: Facebook- Carole Canonico

A volunteer with the Newberry Township police has died.

The passing of Carole Gosnell Canonico, 75, of Goldsboro, was announced by the NTPD on Monday.

Canonico was described as a pillar of the community who "dedicated over 15 years to volunteering at NTPD and in that time assisted with clerical work, special events, holiday decorating and most importantly, her support of our officers."

She died in her sleep last Wednesday night.

She will be greatly missed by all of the staff at NTPD.

"She saw the good in everything and everyone….she’d be the woman who’d show up to a street fight with sandwiches to try and get everyone to get along. Or give a stranger money even if they didn’t need it, because they 'asked nicely'," her son Tony said in a Facebook post.

"She spent the last twenty years in her small town of Goldsboro, PA as the resident grandma and volunteered at the police station, logging citations. Once that went digital she basically was the birthday lady, bringing cupcakes or cakes for all the officers or staff and she lived for it."

In addition to volunteering and baking she enjoyed a long chat and playing with her grandsons.

She is survived by her ex-husband of 25 years, Lou; her sons Tony and Eric and their spouses; her daughter Tara and her three grandsons.

"This earth was a better place for having had Carole tread upon it for the time she did," Lou said in a Facebook post.

Memorial plans have not been made public.

