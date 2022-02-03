Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: SWAT Arrests PA Man Barricade In Burning Building
News

Pennsylvania State Trooper Accused Of Recording Girls In Bathroom On Hidden Camera: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Sean McKenzie
Sean McKenzie Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A Pennsylvania state trooper admitted to looking at child porn after Dropbox tipped off Pennsylvania state police that he was saving child pornography to its cloud, KDKA reports citing a criminal complaint filed by state police.

Sean Ryan McKenzie, 37, of Perryopolis, is accused of putting a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl and a child in a swimsuit, the outlet says citing police.

He was found with child pornography on a USB, in a Dropbox, and on his phone, the outlet reports.

McKenzie was charged with 34 felonies relating to possession and dissemination of child pornography and was arrested Tuesday, Mar. 1, state police say and court records confirm.

He’s been held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing has been tentatively set for Mar. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m., state police say.

McKenzie enlisted in the State Police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127 cadet class, according to the release.

Click here to read more from KDKA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.