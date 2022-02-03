Pennsylvania State Trooper Accused Of Recording Girls In Bathroom On Hidden Camera: Report

A Pennsylvania state trooper admitted to looking at child porn after Dropbox tipped off Pennsylvania state police that he was saving child pornography to its cloud, KDKA reports citing a criminal complaint filed by state police.

Sean Ryan McKenzie, 37, of Perryopolis, is accused of putting a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl and a child in a swimsuit, the outlet says citing police.

He was found with child pornography on a USB, in a Dropbox, and on his phone, the outlet reports.

McKenzie was charged with 34 felonies relating to possession and dissemination of child pornography and was arrested Tuesday, Mar. 1, state police say and court records confirm.

He’s been held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing has been tentatively set for Mar. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m., state police say.

McKenzie enlisted in the State Police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127 cadet class, according to the release.

Click here to read more from KDKA.

