Passenger Dies At Dollar General Following Rollover Crash, York County Coroner Says

A 41-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash at a Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, January 21, authorities say.

The unnamed driver made a "sudden turn" into a Dollar General parking lot at 3457 Bull Road at the Dover/Conewago Township line, witnesses told authorities.

The driver then lost control and his vehicle flipped onto the driver's side— trapping the man inside the wreckage near the entrance to the store, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.

The driver was taken to an area hospital after crews extracted him, but his unbelted passenger died at the scene at 3:04 p.m. as certified by Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewell and Supervising Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Monday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital and the name of the victim will be released once the family notifies other, according to the coroner's office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.