PA Wrestler Heading To Tokyo Olympics

A York County grappler is heading to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

John Stefanowicz, 29, will wrestle for Team USA after securing a spot on the U.S. Greco-Roman wrestling team, by winning at the US Olympic trials.

A graduate of Kennard-Dale High School, Stefanowicz also wrestles for the Marine Corps.

Staff Sgt. Johnny Stefanowicz is going to represent Team USA at the #RoadToTokyo Olympic 🇺🇸 P.S. Also representing U.S. Marine Corps, All-Marine Wrestling Team, SEMPER FI! 🦅🌎⚓️ #WrestlingTrials21 Posted by Camp Lejeune on Saturday, April 3, 2021

"It's life-changing," he told WGAL News 8.

"The Olympic dream is a dream, but it was at that moment when I realized, 'Oh, this is real.' It’s not a dream anymore. This is reality,"

Stefanowicz failed to qualify for the state tournament when he competed in high school and did not wrestle on any college teams.

The Summer Olympics are set to begin Friday, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan.

