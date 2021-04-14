Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

PA Wrestler Heading To Tokyo Olympics

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
John Stefanowicz on the US Marine Wrestling Team.
John Stefanowicz on the US Marine Wrestling Team. Photo Credit: US Marine Wrestling Team Facebook

A York County grappler is heading to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

John Stefanowicz, 29, will wrestle for Team USA after securing a spot on the U.S. Greco-Roman wrestling teamby winning at the US Olympic trials.

A graduate of Kennard-Dale High School, Stefanowicz also wrestles for the Marine Corps.

"It's life-changing," he told WGAL News 8. 

"The Olympic dream is a dream, but it was at that moment when I realized, 'Oh, this is real.' It’s not a dream anymore. This is reality,"

Stefanowicz failed to qualify for the state tournament when he competed in high school and did not wrestle on any college teams. 

The Summer Olympics are set to begin Friday, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan.

