PA Man Named 'Divine Flowers' Asks His Murder Trial Judge To Officiate Wedding

Daily Voice
Kashawn Divine Flowers in 2015.
Kashawn Divine Flowers in 2015. Photo Credit: York County Prison

If you were standing trial for murder what would you ask your judge? A Pennsylvania man who is accused of commiting a gang related homicide asked the judge presiding over the trial to preside over his wedding, as reported by PennLive

Kashawn Divine Flowers, 25, of York, is ready to let his love blossom despite being on trial for murder.

Flower's attorney Brian Perry asked York County Judge Harry Ness whether he’d consider marrying Flowers and his girlfriend, during a hearing on Tuesday.

The judge and the prosecutors had no objections to the request.

The wedding will take place after the murder trial is complete.

“We’ll take care of it next week,” the judge said according to PennLive.

Flowers is on trial for the gang related fatal shooting of Hezekiah Walker, 23, of York on Aug. 18, 2014. 

Flowers was arrested in 2019 for the murder according to court documents and as reported by York Daily Record at the time.

Flowers is being held in the York County prison during the trial and has been denied bail as per state law for those charged with homicide.

You can read PennLive's full article here.

