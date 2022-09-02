Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
PA Man Gets Life Sentence For Killing He Committed When He Was 18: DA

Jillian Pikora
Donovan Orion Lucret
Donovan Orion Lucret Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to serve life in prison for the 2020 murder of another teenager, according to a release by the York County district attorney's office.

Donovan Orion Lucret, now 21, of York was sentenced to Life in Prison in Jan. 2022 following his First Degree Murder conviction in Dec. 2021, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

York City police responded to the 400 block of Smith Street for the report of a shooting on Feb. 17, 2020, just before 6 p.m., according to a police release at the time.

Upon arrival police found, Shylique Folk, 19, of York, "who had been shot and ultimately passed away from his injuries," police say.

Detectives identified Lucret, then 18, as a suspect through witness information and surveillance video, according to a police release.

A warrant for Lucret was issued on charges of Criminal Homicide, Firearms Not to be Carried without a License, Murder of the third degree, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, police say and court documents confirm.

York City Police along with the United States Marshals service, York County Detectives, and York County Quick Response Team took Lucret into custody from a home in the 600 block of East Market Street on May 12th, 2020.

His sentence was imposed on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, according to his court docket.

