PA Man Dies After Being Pinned By Heavy Work Equipment, Authorities Says

Jillian Pikora
Johnson Controls in the 100 block of JCI Way in York.
Johnson Controls in the 100 block of JCI Way in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Pennsylvania man was pinned by heavy equipment at his job and later died from his injuries on Monday, authorities say.

Christopher Raul, 20, of the 400 Block of Birthday Club Road in Shrewsbury Township, York County, was pinned by equipment at his job, the coroner says.

He was pinned while working at Johnson Controls located in the 100 block of JCI way in East Manchester Township on Monday sometime between 6:50 and 6:55 p.m., according to a release by the York County Coroner's Office.

The type of equipment and exact weight of the item were not released.

Raul’s co-workers immediately came to his aid, helping to move the equipment off of him, according to the release. 

Raul was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital and died from his injuries, the coroner's report says. His time of death is listed as 8:20 p.m.

His cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Wednesday at 8 a.m., the coroner's office says.

Northeastern York County police continue to investigate the incident.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

