PA Man Charged After Punching Pregnant Woman In Stomach

A York County man has been charged after punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, authorities say.

Eric Lee Rich, 22, of Red Lion, was apprehended after he supposedly punched a pregnant woman twice in the stomach during a domestic dispute.

Police were called to a domestic violence report after a neighbor heard screaming coming from a home in the 400 block of West Broadway in Red Lion Borough on Aug. 20 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Upon arrival police found a woman carrying Rich's belongings out of their home.

The woman told officers that she had attempted to lock him out of the house, but he had pushed his way in-- pulled an infant out of her arms, then pushed and punched her twice in the stomach.

The woman was six months pregnant, according to court documents.

The status of her pregnancy and her condition are unknown.

Rich fled the scene, but was located and arrested at a Turkey Hill on the 300 block of West Broadway.

Rich has been charged with the following:

F2 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

M2 Simple Assault

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

He has been released from the York County Prison on $10,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

