Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

PA Man Charged After Punching Pregnant Woman In Stomach

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Eric Lee Rich.
Eric Lee Rich. Photo Credit: York County Prison

A York County man has been charged after punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, authorities say.

Eric Lee Rich, 22, of Red Lion, was apprehended after he supposedly punched a pregnant woman twice in the stomach during a domestic dispute.

Police were called to a domestic violence report after a neighbor heard screaming coming from a home in the 400 block of West Broadway in Red Lion Borough on Aug. 20 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Upon arrival police found a woman carrying Rich's belongings out of their home.

The woman told officers that she had attempted to lock him out of the house, but he had pushed his way in-- pulled an infant out of her arms, then pushed and punched her twice in the stomach.

The woman was six months pregnant, according to court documents.   

The status of her pregnancy and her condition are unknown.

Rich fled the scene, but was located and arrested at a Turkey Hill on the 300 block of West Broadway. 

Rich has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

He has been released from the York County Prison on $10,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.