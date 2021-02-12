PA Man Accused Of Raping Girls As Young As 8 In Hotel Enters Guilty Plea: DA

A Pennsylvania man has entered a guilty plea for raping two young girls in at their homes and a local hotel, according to the York County district attorney’s office.

Ramon Antonio Zaragoza, 38, of the 300 block of West Poplar Street in York City, entered the plea on Nov. 30, according to court documents.

He was accused by the girls, who were then 12 and 14 years old, of sexually assaulting them within the last four years, as York Daily Record reported in 2020 citing multiple affidavits.

Zaragoza was accused of numerous sexual assaults by the two girls who told authorities he threatened to hurt them if they did not oblige him, according to police.

The guilty plea comes more than a year after the following charges were initially filed, according to court documents.

F1 Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older

F2 Incest of Minor - Complainant 13-18 Years

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Compliant Less Than 16

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age

M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

M2 Criminal Solicitation - Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age

The incest charge stemmed from the girls allegedly being asked to touch each other's genitals, as YDR reported citing police.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault and two counts of Corruption of Minors on Tuesday, according to the DA’s release.

Zaragoza previously admitted to touching the older victim's genitals, but denied having inappropriate contact with the younger victim, according to police.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Maria Musti Cook on March 29 at 9:30 a.m., according to the DA and updated court documents.

